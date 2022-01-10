Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms.

Bommai tweeted, "I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine."

The CM requested those who came in contact with him to get tested.

"I request everyone who has recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," he stated.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar and BJP state unit president and MP Nalin Kumar also tested positive for COVID-19.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel took to Twitter on Monday afternoon asking those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Kateel stated that he is asymptomatic and healthy.

Many senior leaders including Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh were tested positive a few days ago. Karnataka, especially Bengaluru is witnessing a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the last few days. On Monday, Karnataka reported 11,698 new cases, including 9,221 new cases in Bengaluru.