Karnataka sees 12,000 cases, positivity rate up after 6 months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday reported 12,000 Covid cases, of which Bengaluru contributed 9,020, witnessing a drop in recovery rate, while mortality rate fell for the second time in four days and for two days in the state capital. The state reported a relatively high number of discharges at 901.

With the big number added, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 30,51,958 with 49,602 active cases that saw a rise of 28.81 per cent. Bengaluru’s tally rose to 12,99,319, recording a 26.16 per cent increase in active cases which stood at 40,570.

Karnataka saw its first increase in positivity rate on Sunday since June 4 when it was 8.81 per cent — the peak of the second wave of the pandemic. The rate has been consistently falling since then and it stood at 5.28 per cent on Saturday. On Sunday, however, it went a notch up to 5.29 per cent.

Health officials attributed the fall in mortality rate and a rise in positivity rate to a higher number of people testing positive, while the number of deaths has continued to remain in single digits since October 31. The state has so far lost 38,370 lives to Covid, of which 16,422 are from Bengaluru.