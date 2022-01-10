STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka sees 12,000 cases, positivity rate up after 6 months

With the big number added, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 30,51,958 with 49,602 active cases that saw a rise of 28.81 per cent.

Published: 10th January 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects swab sample for covid test. (Photo | EPS)

A healthcare worker collects swab sample for COVID test. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday reported 12,000 Covid cases, of which Bengaluru contributed 9,020, witnessing a drop in recovery rate, while mortality rate fell for the second time in four days and for two days in the state capital. The state reported a relatively high number of discharges at 901.

With the big number added, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 30,51,958 with 49,602 active cases that saw a rise of 28.81 per cent. Bengaluru’s tally rose to 12,99,319, recording a 26.16 per cent increase in active cases which stood at 40,570.

Karnataka saw its first increase in positivity rate on Sunday since June 4 when it was 8.81 per cent — the peak of the second wave of the pandemic. The rate has been consistently falling since then and it stood at 5.28 per cent on Saturday. On Sunday, however, it went a notch up to 5.29 per cent.

Health officials attributed the fall in mortality rate and a rise in positivity rate to a higher number of people testing positive, while the number of deaths has continued to remain in single digits since October 31. The state has so far lost 38,370 lives to Covid, of which 16,422 are from Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid cases Karnataka test positivity rate Omicron variant Bengaluru Covid cases
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp