Noted Kannada writer and critic Prof Chandrashekar Patil passes away at 82

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted Kannada poet, critic and writer Professor Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as Prof Champa passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 82 years.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yeddiurappa and others condoled Champa's demise. Hailing from Haveri, he served as Prof in English and was also president to Kannada Sahithya parishath.

After retiring as professor of English from Karnatak University, Patil was elected as the President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat in 2004. He also served as the Chairman of Kannada Development Authority. He also stressed for medium of instruction should be in Kannada for primary school.

Some of his poetry books include Banuli, Madhyabindu, 19 Kavanagalu, Gandhi smarane, Hoovu Hennu Taare, Shalmala Nanna Shalmala and plays include Kodegalu, Appa, Gurtinavaru, Tingara Buddanna, Kattala Ratri, Gokarnada Goudasani, Nalakaviya Mastabhisheka and Jagadamebeya Beedinataka.

Champa was known for taking part in many social and literary movements such as Gokak agitation, Bandaya movement, anti-Emergency agitation, agitation for the implementation of Mandal report, farmer's movement and many more.

When writer and vachana scholar MM Kalburgi was ascasinated, he returned his Pampa Award, the highest literary honour of the government of Karnataka.