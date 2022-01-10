STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Padayatra a worry, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai holds meeting to discuss consequences

Bommai, who was Water Resources Minister earlier, had expressed concern that the Mekedatu issue should not be challenged afresh.

Published: 10th January 2022 06:24 AM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Congress leaders were busy with the launch of the padayatra, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was busy holding a closed-door meeting on Mekedatu and other issues with Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and MLA N Munirathna. 

The issues discussed were whether Karnataka’s interests would be compromised due to the Congress’ overenthusiasm over Mekedatu. Speaking to The New Indian Express after the meeting, Byrati Basavaraj said, “When Raitha Sangha leaders went to Mekedatu, interested parties from Tamil Nadu approached the National Green Tribunal and filed a case, and when the matter was cleared by the NGT, it was taken up in the Supreme Court.” 

Bommai, who was Water Resources Minister earlier, had expressed concern that the Mekedatu issue should not be challenged afresh. Minister Govind Karjol, too, said that the issue had been taken up when Ramesh Jarkiholi was minister.

However, Congress leaders rubbished the talk. Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh said, “Political pressure on the Centre always tends to help the state, and remaining hesitant and reluctant pushes the cause of the state to the back. Look at how proactively Tamil Nadu is able to push through its projects, compare it with Karnataka. Finally, political will is important. The BJP government is trying to hide its lapses and inaction, how can the party justify that people have given 25 seats.’’        

Bommai and his ministers also discussed the Rs 6,000-crore package announced to develop Bengaluru city, and spoke about which civic infrastructure can be developed, and which wards and assembly segments are to be covered. With the city heading for BBMP elections in the coming months, the BJP 
is keen to put infrastructure in place.

