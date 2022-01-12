STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU

As per data from the Health department on January 10, 117 COVID-19 patients are in ICUs -- amounting to just 0.19 per cent of the 60,148 active cases reported on this date.

Published: 12th January 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)

A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Compared to the number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, which has witnessed a surge since the end of December, the rate of hospitalisation and admission in ICUs is fairly low. As per data from the Health department on January 10, 117 COVID-19 patients are in ICUs -- amounting to just 0.19 per cent of the 60,148 active cases reported on this date.

The patients are spread out across districts: 77 in Bengaluru, one patient each in Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Kodagu, 15 patients in Dakshina Kannada, two patients each in Mandya and Mysuru, three patients in Tumakuru, nine patients in Udupi and five patients in Uttara Kannada.

Doctors say the COVID-19 patients are in ICUs not due to the infection but for other reasons. "Trauma patients who have been in road traffic accidents, patients with pus in the gallbladder along with septic shock, patients with clot in the brain are admitted due to these conditions, and have then tested positive. They are not in the ICU due to need for oxygen, caused by COVID-19 symptoms," said Dr Pradeep Rangappa, consultant, Intensive Care Unit, Manipal Hospitals, who is part of the state’s tele-ICU team monitoring high-risk Covid-19 cases across Karnataka.

However, he has observed a surge in general ward admission, prompted by anxiety among people.

Data shared by the war room from January 9, showed that out of 49,602 active COVID-19 cases, 95.64 per cent of the patients (47,440) are in home isolation and only 4.35 per cent of the patients (2,162) are hospitalised. The patients in hospitals include 1,912 without oxygen support, 178 with oxygen support, 53 in ICU beds and 19 dependent on a ventilator.

There are hardly a few COVID-19 patients in the ICU and they are doing well, said Dr Ravindra Mehta, Senior Consultant and HoD, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Speciality Hospital, who also noticed this trend.

"Patients are in the ICU as they come in with other comorbidities such as high heart rate, severe lung disease, stroke, trauma, infected leg, and COVID-19 is only incidental. Only one person had severe infection and required oxygen, non-invasive ventilation and high-flow nasal cannula. All the others need less than two litres of oxygen," said Dr Mehta, adding that this situation is unlike the second wave, when ICUs were full with severely ill patients.

Positivity rate rising, but mortality dipping

Unlike in the first two waves of the pandemic in Karnataka, the third wave with Omicron emerging as the dominant variant, shows positivity rate moving upwards and mortality rate falling.

The positivity rate, which fell from upwards of 8 per cent in the second wave to 5.28 per cent, went up for the first time in six months on January 9 to 5.29 per cent, and again to 5.30 per cent on Tuesday. On the other hand, the mortality rate, which was 1.27 per cent on January 1 when the third wave kicked in, dropped to 1.26 per cent on January 6, and to 1.24 per cent on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka covid caseload COVID cases COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp