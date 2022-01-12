STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five players from Karnataka's Hassan in national hockey teams

Five hockey players, including four girls, hailing from Hassan district have been selected for Indian hockey teams and are all set to play in the nationals.

Anjali 

By Udaya Kumar BR
Express News Service

HASSAN: Five hockey players, including four girls, hailing from Hassan district have been selected for Indian hockey teams and are all set to play in the nationals. Two players will play for the Indian seniors’ team, while three for the juniors’ team. All the five come from rural and poor backgrounds.  

Sheshegowda BM, son of Mahesh and Kamala of Beeranahalli Extension in Hassan, has been selected for the senior men’s team. Anjali of Aladahalli village in Holenarasipur taluk, Chandana, daughter of Jagadish and Sujata of Ganguru in Arkalgud taluk, Likhita SP, daughter of Prakash and Soubhagya of Shantigrama, and Tejaswini, daughter of Nagaraj of Malali village of Hassan taluk, too have been picked by the national selectors.

The girls were trained by senior hockey coach HB Ravish at the sports hostel in Hassan. Sheshegowda works for the Indian Railways, while Anjali has trained in Mysuru. All the players will attend the coaching camp starting from January 17.  

HR Harish, District Youth and Sports Officer, hoped that all of them would emerge as good players.   
Veteran hockey players from the district Megharaj, Palaksha, Ravikumar, Madhu, Chandrashekar and Jayanth, wished them success. 

Hassan Indian hockey team
