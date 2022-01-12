STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Bommai’s primary contact, Sudhakar in self-isolation

“Although I am completely asymptomatic and doing absolutely fine, as a responsible citizen I will undergo self-isolation for two days considering the health and safety of others.

Published: 12th January 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said he is voluntarily going into self-isolation till Wednesday, as he was a primary contact of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening. The minister stated that the Abott ID NOW test done on Monday evening has come ‘negative’, but he will undergo an RT-PCR test, and if that report comes ‘negative’, he will resume the work from Wednesday.

Dr K Sudhakar takes part in a Covid
meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday

“Although I am completely asymptomatic and doing absolutely fine, as a responsible citizen I will undergo self-isolation for two days considering the health and safety of others. All my official programs stand cancelled and I will continue to work through virtual platforms,” Dr Sudhakar stated on social media on Monday night.

Over the last few days, Covid cases are soaring in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru. Chief Minister Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and several senior leaders, have also tested positive for Covid in the last few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar Basavaraj Bommai COVID 19
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp