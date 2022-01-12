Karnataka CM Bommai’s primary contact, Sudhakar in self-isolation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said he is voluntarily going into self-isolation till Wednesday, as he was a primary contact of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening. The minister stated that the Abott ID NOW test done on Monday evening has come ‘negative’, but he will undergo an RT-PCR test, and if that report comes ‘negative’, he will resume the work from Wednesday.

Dr K Sudhakar takes part in a Covid

meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday

“Although I am completely asymptomatic and doing absolutely fine, as a responsible citizen I will undergo self-isolation for two days considering the health and safety of others. All my official programs stand cancelled and I will continue to work through virtual platforms,” Dr Sudhakar stated on social media on Monday night.

Over the last few days, Covid cases are soaring in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru. Chief Minister Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and several senior leaders, have also tested positive for Covid in the last few days.