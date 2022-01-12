STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government prohibits people from taking part in Mekedatu padayatra

The order issued prohibited both intra district within state and inter district within Ramanagara for padayatra, failing which legal action will be initiated.

Published: 12th January 2022 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 10:50 PM

A huge crowd taking part in the Mekedatu Padayatra en route to Ramanagara.

A huge crowd taking part in the Mekedatu Padayatra en route to Ramanagara. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After High Court questioned State government on not taking any action to stop Mekedatu padayatra, State government on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting people and vehicle participation in the Mekedatu padayatra. 

In an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, under the Section 24(a)(b)(l) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, state government directed all inter district (within Karnataka) and intra district (within Ramanagara), movement of vehicles and persons for participating in “Namma Neeru Namma Hakku” padayatra or whichever name it is called with similar purpose from Mekedatu to Bengaluru is prohibited with immediate effect.

The order also said it will be in force until further order for strict implementation by all Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, all Police Commissioners of the State.

The order also said the Transport Commissioner is directed to take adequate measures to implement this order and aid the District administrations and Police Commissioners of the State.

"Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 5l to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section l88 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable," it said.

