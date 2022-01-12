STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangaluru: 26 fall ill after chemical leak in mill

80 labourers were at the fish factory in Mangaluru; 10 discharged, rest are under observation

Published: 12th January 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

The fish mill where ammonia leak was reported

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: As many as 26 labourers of a fish processing factory at Baikampady, in Mangaluru, were admitted to a hospital following a chemical leak in the factory on Tuesday. City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot, said 80 labourers were working in the factory at the time. 

The 26 labourers who were exposed to the chemical leak, complained of breathing complications and giddiness, and were rushed to a hospital in Mukka. Of them, 10 were discharged after being examined, while the rest are reportedly out of danger and kept under observation.

Fire and Emergency personnel, who rushed to the spot, managed to bring the situation under control by plugging the leak. A case was registered at Panambur Police Station. Keerthi Kumar K, environmental officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, said that preliminary investigation revealed the cause of the incident was ammonium leakage in the compressor flange, that was plugged within an hour. It was reported around 10am. No casualties were reported. 

As a precautionary measure, the staffers were sent to a private hospital for medical examination. A team from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Factories and Boilers, District Disaster Management Authority visited the spot and assessed the situation. Fire and Emergency services personnel were also pressed into action.

