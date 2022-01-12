STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Operation Kamala: Karnataka HC sends back case against Ashwath Narayan, 3 MLAs to special court

The special judge has to direct the complainant to obtain sanction for prosecution against the public servant for further proceedings, the HC added.

Published: 12th January 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has remitted a case registered against Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and three other MLAs, over ‘Operation Kamala’, back to a special court. The three other MLAs are K Srinivas Gowda, SR Vishwanath and CP Yogeeshwara. Social activist TJ Abraham had filed a private complaint alleging that ‘Operation Kamala’ was executed to lure MLAs of other parties by bribing them.

“The special judge is to follow the procedure under Section 19(1)(c)(ii) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and call upon the complainant to obtain sanction for prosecution. And, after necessary sanction is obtained as per law, the court is required to further proceed in the matter.

Needless to state that the procedures prescribed under the subsequent proviso are also to be taken note of by the authority granting sanction”, said Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, while disposing of the petitions filed by the minister and the MLAs. Setting aside the operative part of the March 29, 2021 order of the special court, the high court clarified that it has not adjudicated as regards the other findings of the special court, except the aspect of sanction. The special judge has to direct the complainant to obtain sanction for prosecution against the public servant for further proceedings, the HC added.

The minister and MLAs had questioned the validity of the March 29 order to take cognisance under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. They had also sought for setting aside the order to register criminal cases against them and quashing of all further proceedings. 

The proceedings were initiated based on a private complaint by TJ Abraham, president of the Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum with regard to the allegations made by the MLA Srinivasa Gowda at a press conference at Kolar in February 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Operation Kamala
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp