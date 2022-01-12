Weekend and night curfew extended till January-end in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid-positive cases, including the Omicron variant, are increasing, the state government has extended the weekend and night curfew till January-end. The curfews were to be in force till January 19. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who tested Covid-positive on Monday, held a virtual meeting with Technical Advisory Committee members, ministers and senior officials to discuss issues related to increasing Covid cases in the state.

The CM specifically discussed Corona cases among children. Deputy commissioners of respective districts were authorised to take a decision on closing schools, based on the number of cases, reports from block education officers and health authorities.

Officials were instructed to arrange wards, ICUs and other facilities for children at taluk and district hospitals. Education and health department officials were told to conduct health checkups in schools every fortnight, while the CM directed district health officials to ensure enough medicines at warehouses. The CM instructed officials to take strict action against those holding public meetings, while also asking DCs and superintendents of police to strictly enforce Covid guidelines at public places.

The meeting decided to start 27 Covid Care Centres – one at each Assembly constituency — in Bengaluru. The number of tests in the state capital will be increased to 1.30 lakh per day. Instructions will be issued to monitor the health of those home quarantined and timely distribution of health kits for them. The CM directed officials to strengthen triaging to ascertain whether an infected person needs hospitalisation immediately after getting the test report.

The services of house surgeons and final-year nursing students will be utilised for monitoring home isolation and triaging. Bommai told officials to ensure booster doses for frontline workers on priority.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Education Minister BC Nagesh, TAC Chairman Dr Sudharshan, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar and others were present.

Just 117 patients in ICUs

Compared to the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state, the rate of admission in ICUs is fairly low. As per data, as on January 10, 117 Covid-19 patients are in ICUs — amounting to just 0.19 per cent of the 60,148 active cases reported.

KEEP IN MIND

All rallies, dharnas, protests prohibited

Marriage and other functions permitted but with not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places

Public transport, including Metro, will operate as per seating capacity only

There will be intensive surveillance along the borders with Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa as per the guidelines issued by the Department of Health and family Welfare

CONTAINMENT MEASURES

The BBMP Chief Commissioner and DCs in districts can impose additional containment measures based on their assessment of the situation

For enforcement of social distancing, the Commissioners of Police, DCs can use the provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973

Violators will be liable to be prosecuted against as per the provisions of Section 5l to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section l88 of the IPC

FOR FESTIVALS

During Vaikunta Ekadashi, poojas can be conducted within temple premises. Only 50 devotees, who have been double vaccinated, will be allowed at a time

Minister, 2 cong leaders test positive

Bengaluru: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy, Congress leaders HM Revanna and MLC CM Ibrahim tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. During the inauguration of the Mekedatu Padayatra on Sunday, Revanna had shared the dais with KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge among others. Ibrahim had returned to Bengaluru on the eve of the padayatra after attending the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting at Shivakumar’s residence in Kanakapura. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said he is voluntarily going into self-isolation till Wednesday, as he was a primary contact of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening.

PM inquires about CM’s health

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in home quarantine after testing Covid positive, over phone and inquired about his health. A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office stated that during the five-minute call, the PM suggested that the CM take suitable medical treatment. Bommai got the call when he was holding a video conference with officers. Bommai also informed the PM about the Covid situation in the state and the virtual meeting he held with officers on Tuesday.