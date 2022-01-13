STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caste barriers a hindrance to unity: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has stressed the need for unity among Hindus and said that there is no scope for casteism in Hindu society.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has stressed the need for unity among Hindus and said that there is no scope for casteism in Hindu society. Addressing a select audience from different walks of life here on Wednesday evening, he highlighted the need for social equality among Hindus and said casteism is an obstacle to Hindu unity.

Since its inception, the RSS has propagated the ancient values of Hinduism which stands for unity in diversity, humanity and a life of character. The Sangh gives top priority to ‘Janani’ and ‘Janma Bhumi’ (mother and motherland) and will do everything possible to protect the sacredness of both, he added.

Later, participating in an interaction, Bhagwat said that compared to the happenings in other countries, India is in a better position in many of the aspects including in internal security and controlling diseases. To another question on the attacks on Hindus in neighboring countries, Bhagwat said that basically Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal were part of Akhand Bharat, but due to some developments, they were being ruled by other people.

“It is also true that Hindus are facing problems in Pakistan. The only solution is unity among Hindus in our country. If we become united here, the problems of Hindus in Pakistan will be solved,” he asserted.

He admitted that there should be uniform laws for all in the nation. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagawant Khuba, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav, and others were present.

