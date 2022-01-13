Cops stop vehicles carrying Congress party workers around Mandya and Ramanagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramanagara Rural police have filed another FIR against 30 leaders of Congress party including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and DK Suresh for violating Covid norms and this is fourth FIR filed against the leaders in Ramanagar District police.

Meanwhile the vehicles carrying party workers were stopped at several check posts on Mandya and Mysuru road to prevent them to participate in Paadayatra which is about to reach Ramanagar town today from Ijoor village. The stage which was setup to start fifth day Paadayatra was removed in the early morning on Thursday.

Traffic was thrown out of gear on busy Mysuru road for a while following the traffic police checked each vehicles by putting barricades and closing some of the circles. The police asked the commuters where they were heading before allowing the vehicles.

Heavy policemen were deployed to monitor the situation and senior police officers observed the meetings held by Congress party workers in Kanakapura and Ramanagar.