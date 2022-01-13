STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops to stop Mekedatu padayatra at Bidadi, Ramanagara?

It is learnt that the police are planning to stop the padayatra either at Ramanagara when it resumes on Thursday morning or near Bidadi when it ends in the evening, depending on the situation.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers and others take part in the Mekedatu padayatra on Monday which was launched by the party at Cauvery Sangama in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district, on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the state government issuing orders prohibiting Mekedatu padayatra, a high-level meeting of top police officials, which was held in Ramanagara late on Wednesday night, decided to stop Congress from continuing the yatra from Ramanagara to Bengaluru. It is learnt that the police are planning to stop the padayatra either at Ramanagara when it resumes on Thursday morning or near Bidadi when it ends in the evening, depending on the situation.

It is also said that the police are planning to stop leaders, like KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and others, who have returned to Bengaluru, from entering Ramanagara. 

Cops to check vehicles coming for padayatra

Besides, it is decided to check vehicles entering the district headquarters and stop those who are coming to take part in the protest. A heavy police deployment has been made at the district headquarters, as the padayatra has reached Ramanagara.

More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the Ijoor Circle and reserve police platoons are camping at places where arrangements have been made for the participants to rest.

The late-night meeting was held at the office of Ramanagara SP. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Pratap Reddy, IGP of the Central Range M Chandrasekhar, Ramanagara SP Girish, and other senior police officers took part.

Mekedatu padayatra Ramanagara Bidadi COVID 19
Comments

