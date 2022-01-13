STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to ramp up COVID-19 tests to 2.5 lakh per day, implement 5T strategy

The turnaround time of genomic sequencing results will be improved to 24-36 hours from the current two to three days, in addition to starting genome labs in Ballari and Hubballi

Published: 13th January 2022 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary at Malleswaram in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar laid out the state's preparedness and measures being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of tests per day will be increased to 2.5 lakh in the state and by 30,000 in Bengaluru. The 5T strategy will be implemented again: Trace, Track, Test, Treat, Technology. The turnaround time of genomic sequencing results will be improved to 24-36 hours from the current two to three days, in addition to starting genome labs in Ballari and Hubballi. Each lab can process 1875 samples at a time.

"Eight essential COVID-19 drugs will be procured, if the current stock is not enough. These include Enoxaparin injection, Methylprednisolone, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Tocilixumab, Amphotericin, IVIG and Posaconazole, the last of which we are not finding enough of in the market," Sudhakar said.

ALSO READ: Over 21,000 new COVID cases in Karnataka, 15,617 from Bengaluru alone

All ILI, SARI, high risk and symptomatic people will be tested. Those coming from any state to Karnataka will need to show a negative RT-PCR test report, irrespective of mode of transport. From the total beds, 30 percent will be reserved for pediatric cases.

Sharing statistics on the available infrastructure, post the second wave, he said the state has established 6,386 oxygen beds and 2,928 ICU beds in 147 taluk hospitals at a cost of Rs 243 crores and 665 oxygen beds and 263 ICU beds in 19 district hospitals at Rs 25 crores. Of 266 PSA oxygen plants allotted to Karnataka, 217 are operational. Apart from this, 3,460 ventilators and 8,100 oxygen concentrators are available.

The state COVID-19 helpline is 14410 and Bengaluru helpline is 1533. Tele-triaging and physical triaging will be done to determine if a patient requires home isolation, CCC or hospital. There are 84,000 medical and paramedical staff in the state, with 4000 doctors appointed after the second wave. If there are five cases in an area in Bengaluru, a micro-containment zone will be formed and if it is 15 cases, a larger containment zone will be formed. So far, the capital has 219 small clusters and 48 large clusters. So far, the hospitalisation has been low with little oxygen requirement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID cases Bengaluru COVID cases
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp