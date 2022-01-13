Severed cattle head found in Dakshina Kannada, black magic suspected 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Tension prevailed after locals found a severed head of a cattle in Keerthinagar in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday morning. Moodbidri Inspector B S Dinesh Kumar told The New Indian Express that they were alerted about a cattle head in a remote area of Moodbidri town.

“The cattle head was wrapped in a plastic cover with vermilion and garland over it. We are suspecting that someone might have used it for black magic. The cattle head must have been dumped somewhere and the stray dogs may have pushed it to the main road. Doctors say that it might have been dumped there two days ago,” he said.

He said that search is on for the miscreants who dumped the cattle head in a public place. The inspector also denied any communal angle to it. Meanwhile, hundreds of locals gathered at the spot on Wednesday morning and the cops had to rush to the spot to disperse them.

Activists of Hindu Jagarana Vedike Moodbidri unit also gathered at the spot and alleged that some miscreants were trying to disrupt peace in in town. The police have lodged an FIR against unidentified persons.