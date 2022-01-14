STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Day after Karnataka HC rap, fourth FIR against KPCC leaders for violating Covid norms

The first FIR in the case was registered on January 9, the first day of the padayatra, in which 30 people were named for flouting Covid-19 norms.

Published: 14th January 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard in Ramanagara on Thursday after the Congress called off its Mekedatu padayatra | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fourth First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 30 Congress leaders, including party state unit chief DK Shivakumar and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, for taking part in the Mekedatu padayatra despite Covid-19 restrictions in the state. This time the FIR has been registered at Ramanagara rural police station.

The first FIR in the case was registered on January 9, the first day of the padayatra, in which 30 people were named for flouting Covid-19 norms. On Tuesday, 40 more people were named in the second FIR. On Wednesday, the third FIR was filed.

Meanwhile, vehicles carrying Congress workers were stopped at several check posts along Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to prevent them from participating in the padayatra. The padayatra was scheduled to reach Ramanagara town from Ijoor town. A huge stage that was set up to commence the fifth day of the padayatra was dismantled early on Thursday.

Meanwhile, traffic was affected till noon as the police had barricaded the roads to check vehicles.  Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to monitor the situation and senior police officers also monitored the meetings held by Congressmen in Kanakapura and Ramanagara. The situation, however, returned to normalcy after Congress leaders called off the padayatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekedatu padayatra KPCC Covid norms Congress
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp