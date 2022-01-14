STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah's CM dreams shattered: KS Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa said that Shivakumar, who was in Tihar jail, knows the power of judiciary and hence decided to cancel the padayatra.

Published: 14th January 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 05:56 AM

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa

KS Eshwarappa (Photo | Pushkar V, EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa said that both CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar were dreaming to become the next chief minister while taking out the Mekedatu padayatra. But, their dreams have shattered after the Karnataka High Court’s directives and the eventual suspension of the rally, he said.

Eshwarappa said that Shivakumar, who was in Tihar jail, knows the power of judiciary and hence decided to cancel the padayatra.

“Both their dreams of becoming CM have been shattered. The Congress leaders cancelled the padayatra fearing court action. The leaders were not bothered about the people prior to the court’s observations,” he said. 

TAGS
KS Eshwarappa Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar Mekedatu padayatra
