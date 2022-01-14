DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah's CM dreams shattered: KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa said that both CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar were dreaming to become the next chief minister while taking out the Mekedatu padayatra. But, their dreams have shattered after the Karnataka High Court’s directives and the eventual suspension of the rally, he said.

Eshwarappa said that Shivakumar, who was in Tihar jail, knows the power of judiciary and hence decided to cancel the padayatra.

“Both their dreams of becoming CM have been shattered. The Congress leaders cancelled the padayatra fearing court action. The leaders were not bothered about the people prior to the court’s observations,” he said.