2.5 lakh healthcare, frontline workers trained online to combat COVID-19: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Karnataka has so far trained about 2.5 lakh healthcare and frontline staff through online platforms to effectively leverage technology to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a model to the entire country, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Dr.Sudhakar inaugurated the virtual training program being conducted in association with StepOne for about 10,000 medical, dental and Ayush students to train them in home isolation care and addressed the students.

During the first wave, it was necessary to provide training to healthcare workers about the new virus. But due to lockdown and other reasons when it was not feasible to conduct physical training we trained about 2.5 lakh healthcare and front line staff online with the help of RGUHS.

Even the Central government had appreciated Karnataka's efforts to leverage technology. StepOne has partnered with the state govt in mobilizing volunteers and doctors and training them in tele-triaging. This has led to effective home isolation care in Karnataka. Even Niti Ayog has appreciated the home isolation process in Karnataka and the technology deployed for it. Medical students, doctors of the Health Department and faculty of medical colleges have played a great role in home isolation management, said Dr.Sudhakar.