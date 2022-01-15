55 cops on Mekedatu padayatra bandobast duty test Covid positive

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR/CHIKKABALLAPUR: Police officers and policemen of Kolar, KGF and Chikkaballapur who were deputed on bandobast duty for the Congress’ Mekedatu padayatra have tested positive, and so have their family members. So far, 55 police personnel tested positive, and the numbers are expected to go up.

Central Range IGP M Chandrashekar told TNIE that instructions have been given to all district SPs to arrange separate accommodation for their isolation and treatment immediately. Those who were on padayatra duty will also be isolated until their reports come negative.

On condition of anonymity, a policeman’s father said the family is disturbed and worried after his son got infected, though he has taken two doses of vaccination and is healthy. According to sources, of 110 police personnel from Kolar, so far 43 were tested and 25 came positive, of 110 personnel on duty from KGF, 60 personnel were tested and 20 turned positive, whereas from Chikkaballapur, of 125 cops, 10 tested positive.

