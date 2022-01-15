STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru can do without Mekedatu water: Experts

Bengaluru will not need drinking water from the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir, feel experts and officials from the Water Resources Department.

Published: 15th January 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

A huge crowd taking part in the Mekedatu padayatra en route to Ramanagara on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will not need drinking water from the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir, feel experts and officials from the Water Resources Department. They point that no water audit has been done for the City to accurately ascertain the quantum of water the city will need. Instead of utilising the existing infrastructure to the optimum, the government is working on creating new infrastructure without any proper study, they noted.

A researcher from IISc pointed, “The government is looking at the area for tapping rain water. But ecological aspects need to be understood. The government has brushed aside a proposal to divert used water from Bengaluru to TG Halli, treat and re-use it. It is ideal to use existing infrastructure, save money and meet the city’s water needs.”

Noted environmentalist A N Yellappa Reddy said there is no check on the progress of Yettinahole project, drains remain encroached and the Arkavathy basin is lost due to unplanned development and encroachment, he noted.

According to government estimates, by 2030, Bengaluru needs 2,020-2,030 MLD of water. At present, Bengaluru draws 1,450 MLD from Cauvery river and will get 750 MLD by March 2023 under the Cauvery 5th stage. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials claim that 35-40 per cent of the work is completed. 

Water Resources Department officials admitted, “No water or land audit has been done for the city. The BWSSB’s projections have not been reviewed or questioned. If you closely assess developments over the years, no water recycling, borewell recharge and re-use of treated water assessment has been done.” 

Meanwhile, Water conservation expert S Vishwanath said Karnataka has a share of 282.75 tmcft of storage water from Cauvery river but only 110 tmcft is being stored. To store its full share, the state needs the dam at Mekedatu. Drinking water projects do not need environmental clearance. 

Quenching B’luru’s Thirst

  • City gets 1450 MLD per day
  • Required by 2030: 2,020- 2,030 MLD
  • City to get 750 MLD by March 2023 under Cauvery 5th Phase
  • 20,000 borewells in Bengaluru recorded by BWSSB
  • 600-650 MLD water supplied through borewells, private tankers
  • 1,000 MLD water treated daily, 400 MLD utilised in city, 600 MLD sent to Chikkaballapur and Kolar for utilisation
  • Lake water quantity not accounted for utilisation
  • Yettinahole to supply 5 tmcft to Bengaluru

How Much We Need 

  • As per global standards, a person needs 100 litres per day
  •  BWSSB calculates demand on 70-year-old formula, where person needs 150-200 litres per day 
  •  In rural areas, a person utilises 55 litres per day
  •  Calculation is on water needed for flushing sewage - 135 litres per person a day, in absence of tech 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Mekedatu project
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp