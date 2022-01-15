STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Milk Federation to seek CM nod to hike milk price

KMF Chairman and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi on Friday said that the unions are demanding an increase of Rs 3 per litre and they want to pass it on to the farmers, who are facing difficulties.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the inauguration of a Karnataka Milk Federation programme in Bengaluru (File photo) | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has proposed a hike of Rs 3 per litre in the price of milk, for which it will soon approach Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and seek the government’s approval for it.

During the annual general body meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, 14 district milk unions urged the KMF to increase the price of milk by Rs 3 per litre, to make it Rs 40 per litre, as prices of its ‘Nandini’ brand of milk is among the lowest in the country. 

KMF Chairman and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi on Friday said that the unions are demanding an increase of Rs 3 per litre and they want to pass it on to the farmers, who are facing difficulties. Jarkiholi said they will discuss the matter with the CM and then take a decision.

Jarkiholi also informed that the KMF is coming up with a mega food park in Belagavi, as sweets and other products made at the units in Bengaluru take time to reach markets in Maharashtra and other places. The Nandini Milk Products (NMP) plant will come up on a 50-acre plot of land and will see 
an investment of Rs 300 crore. 

“It will be easy for us to cover North Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and other markets from the Belagavi plant, which will also help us meet the growing demand for our products,” he said. 

