40 South Western Railways trains turn green, gain more passenger seating

The new technology also allows to cut fuel consumption and costs.

Published: 16th January 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 40 South Western Railways (SWR) have been made environmental friendly by employing head-on-generator (HOG) technology. The new technology also allows to cut fuel consumption and costs.

Indian Railways introduced HOG technology on trains, with the tech being incorporated by SWR in November 2019. As of January 2022, 40 trains that are part of the SWR network utilize the technology that cuts the consumption compared to the High-Speed Diesel (HSD) that the trains predominantly use. In the month of December alone, the railways reported a saving of Rs 6.93 crore. The total savings in 2021 came up to Rs 70.12 crore.

The trains that make use of the technology include 20 KSR Bengaluru trains and 18 Yeswanthpur trains. Four of the Yeswanthpur trains, going to Lucknow and Mangaluru, had been converted in Decemeber.

