No end to BJP’s harassment, says Shivakumar

He also hit out at the government for booking cases against him and other Congress leaders in installments for holding the rally in violation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Published: 16th January 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers and volunteers clean the road leading to Cauvery Sangama in Mekedatu on Saturday. The route taken during the padayatra — from Mekedatu to Ramanagara — was littered with facial masks,

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar has said that the ruling BJP government in the state is targeting him by filing cases against him in the wake of the recent padayatra oragnised by the Congress seeking speedy implementation of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. “My daughter was telling me that they have issued notice to our school. There is no end to the harassment. We will have to live and die with it,”  Shivakumar told the media. 

He also hit out at the government for booking cases against him and other Congress leaders in installments for holding the rally in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. He questioned why no action was taken when ruling party members took part in mass events. “Covid protocols were in place when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan visited Ramanagara for a function. Norms were also violated during the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected MLCs at the banquet hall in Vidhana Soudha,” he thundered. When questioned on police personnel deployed for the padayatra testing positive, he said as many as 50 teachers lost their lives in bypoll duty in Karnataka.

He said the padayatra has been suspended temporarily respecting the sentiments of the people and will resume after Covid cases decline.  

Reacting to former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy’s statement that laboruers from Tamil Nadu were hired to organise the padayatra event at Cauvery Sangama, Shivakumar admitted to the allegation, and said, “We are neighbours and our lands are also located in close proximity. Should we fight with each other?” he questioned. 

When asked about noted environmentalist Medha Patkar raising her voice against the Mekedatu project over environmental concerns, Shivakumar said the Congress’ struggle was a pro-people one as water is the lifeline of people who want the project. 

“If at all there should be any opposition, it should be from our side as we, including myself, will lose our land to implement the project. We will struggle seeking better compensation for the land lost. I respect her (Patkar) sentiments. CM Bommai is the ideal person to respond to her concerns,” the Kanakapura MLA said. 

When his attention was drawn to the suggestion that rainwater harvesting will help Bengaluru quench its thirst, Shivakumar asked the State Government to set up a committee to look in to it.

