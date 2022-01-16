STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents tensed as over 100 students test Covid positive in Athani

Fifteen students and a teacher from the Government High School at Yakkunchi village tested positive.

Published: 16th January 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ATHANI, BELAGAVI: Parents and authorities in Belagavi district are worried as over 100 children tested positive for Covid in Athani on Saturday. Most of the children are from rural areas and have reported mild symptoms. All of them are under home quarantine.

Fifteen students and a teacher from the Government High School at Yakkunchi village tested positive. At Banajawad Education Societies Residential Primary, Intermediate and Pre-University College on the outskirts of the Athani, 62 students are positive.  Two students in the limits of Halyal PHC, seven in Ugar PHC, three in Shivanur PHC and 10 in Anantapur PHC have contracted the virus.

Taluk Health Officer Dr Basagouda Kage and health staff visited the school and college, sanitised the campuses and sealed them. Kage said officials will visit the homes of all children and check their health. A parent, Annasaheb Telsang, said, “The numbers could go up further if schools are reopened on Monday. It should be closed for at least another week or two.”

Athani COVID 19 Belagavi
