STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Review regulations: Private school’s body asks Bommai

Many private schools which have been functioning for decades, run the risk of closing down due to regulations being imposed from 2018.

Published: 16th January 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many private schools which have been functioning for decades, run the risk of closing down due to regulations being imposed from 2018. The new regulations mandate fire safety and Public Works Department (PWD) approvals among others, in order for schools to get renewal of recognition.

Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said that some of the regulations are not possible to comply with, and implementing them will come at a huge cost to schools. He wrote to the Chief Minister regarding the issue, asking for school fee regulations to be revised so as to account for the cost of implementing the new regulations.

“All old institutions have been religiously following safety regulations. However, getting fire safety and PWD approvals comes at a huge cost to the schools,” he said. In the letter to the CM, he highlighted all measures taken to ensure the safety of children in schools. He asked the CM to constitute a separate committee to frame guidelines for private schools regarding fire and building safety. 

Previously, the Public Works Department had asked schools to submit a building structural stability certificate, with schools having to pay 0.5 per cent of the building’s valuation. Similarly, several other regulations had been imposed on private schools that have previously been running for decades before. “It’s not humanly possible to put these regulations in place, it’ll also entail a massive fee hike,” Shashi Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private schools
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp