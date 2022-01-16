STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tumakuru logs 1,326 new Covid cases

Taluk health officer Dr Lakshmikanth said that no Covid-19 deaths or cases of Omicron variant have been detected in the district.

Published: 16th January 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing.

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Bengaluru’s neighbouring Tumakuru district recorded 1,326 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 19.2 per cent.The district’s active cases stand at 4,045 of which 67 patients are hospitalised, 23 are admitted in designated Covid-19 hospitals and four are in ICUs.

Taluk health officer Dr Lakshmikanth said that no Covid-19 deaths or cases of Omicron variant have been detected in the district. Top officials including the district surgeon Dr T A Veerabhadraiah, assistant commissioner Ajay and Zila Parishad CEO Vidyakumar who had contracted the virus are working from home. “The target for the district is 10,000 tests per day. The spike may be due to movement of people to neighbouring districts especially Bengaluru city,” said an official.

