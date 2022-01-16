STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two get jail for filing pleas against Wipro

The two, R Subramanian and P Sadanand, filed several frivolous petitions against the amalgamation of three Azim Premji Group companies with another firm on absurd grounds, the court said.

Representational photo.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court convicted two Chennai-based representatives of ‘India Awake For Transparency Private Limited’ for contempt of court and sentenced them to simple imprisonment of two months with a fine of Rs 2,000 each.

A division bench of Justices B Veerappa and KS Hemalekha passed the order, allowing the criminal contempt petition filed by Hasham Investment and Training Company, Wipro and Azim Hasham Premji, Founder-Chairman of Wipro Group against the duo.  The court restrained Subramanian and Sadanand from initiating any legal proceedings against the complainants and their group of companies before any court, tribunal, authority or forum.

It also directed the Registrar (Judicial) to prepare a warrant of commitment and detention under Rule 16(1) of the High Court of Karnataka and take further action against them to undergo punishment.

“It is undisputed fact that the accused persons filed repeated writ petitions, writ appeals etc., in the name of non-existing company - ‘India Awake for Transparency’ without using the words ‘Private Limited’, is nothing but a brazen suppression of identity and  impersonation done only with a view to mislead this court (judiciary),” the court said.

