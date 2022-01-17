STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Belagavi children's deaths post-vaccination: CM Bommai seeks comprehensive report

Three out of four children, who were given Measles and Rubella vaccine shots at the Ramdurg PHC, died after all of them showed symptoms of uneasiness and diarrhea.

Published: 17th January 2022 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

The grandmother and mother of a baby seen weeping after receiving the body.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought a comprehensive investigation report on the death of 3 children in the limits of Salahalli Primary Health Centre in Ramdurg taluk, Belagavi district.

The Chief Minister has sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner on the case as it is said that the children died after they were administered the Rubella injection usually given for Diarrhea.

Bommai who spoke to Belagavi DC over the phone has asked for a comprehensive report on the case.

The three children who died after taking the vaccines have been identified as Pavitra Hulagur (13 months) and Madhu Umesh Karagundi (14 months), of Bochabal village, Ramdurg taluk, and Chetan (15 months), of Mallapur village of Ramdurg taluk.

READ: Three children die after Measles and Rubella shots in Belagavi

According to the health officials, the routine monthly vaccine administration session was held in all the primary health centre in Ramdurg for two days on January 11 and 12. Nearly 21 children were administered MR and other vaccine shots at Salahalli Primary Health Centre on January 12. But four children who took the vaccines fell ill. Their condition soon deteriorated and three children succumbed while one child is in a critical condition in a local hospital.

The first dose meant for below one year was given to two children while the MR dose meant for above one year was given to two children. The Penta and Polio vaccine was given to 17 other children at the centre. After two hours, the four children who were given MR dose showed symptoms of uneasiness and diarrhea and were immediately rushed to Ramdurg taluk hospital.

Unfortunately, one child died in the taluk hospital while one succumbed after returning home.  As the condition of two other children worsened, they were referred to BIMS hospital, Belagavi on the same day. However, one child died while giving treatment in the ICU on Saturday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi childrens deaths Belagavi Rubella vaccine Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp