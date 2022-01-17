Belagavi children's deaths post-vaccination: CM Bommai seeks comprehensive report

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought a comprehensive investigation report on the death of 3 children in the limits of Salahalli Primary Health Centre in Ramdurg taluk, Belagavi district.

The Chief Minister has sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner on the case as it is said that the children died after they were administered the Rubella injection usually given for Diarrhea.

Bommai who spoke to Belagavi DC over the phone has asked for a comprehensive report on the case.

The three children who died after taking the vaccines have been identified as Pavitra Hulagur (13 months) and Madhu Umesh Karagundi (14 months), of Bochabal village, Ramdurg taluk, and Chetan (15 months), of Mallapur village of Ramdurg taluk.

According to the health officials, the routine monthly vaccine administration session was held in all the primary health centre in Ramdurg for two days on January 11 and 12. Nearly 21 children were administered MR and other vaccine shots at Salahalli Primary Health Centre on January 12. But four children who took the vaccines fell ill. Their condition soon deteriorated and three children succumbed while one child is in a critical condition in a local hospital.

The first dose meant for below one year was given to two children while the MR dose meant for above one year was given to two children. The Penta and Polio vaccine was given to 17 other children at the centre. After two hours, the four children who were given MR dose showed symptoms of uneasiness and diarrhea and were immediately rushed to Ramdurg taluk hospital.

Unfortunately, one child died in the taluk hospital while one succumbed after returning home. As the condition of two other children worsened, they were referred to BIMS hospital, Belagavi on the same day. However, one child died while giving treatment in the ICU on Saturday night.