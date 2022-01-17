STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 norms go for toss at Karnataka BJP MLA SV Ramachandra's birthday bash

Davanagere district, with more than 600 active cases, has been witnessing a steep rise in COVID cases for many days as authorities are enforcing measures to curb the spread.

Published: 17th January 2022 04:45 AM

Jagalur BJP MLA SV Ramachandra

Jagalur BJP MLA SV Ramachandra (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Even though weekend curfew was in force across the state on Sunday to control the spread of COVID-19, Jagalur BJP MLA SV Ramachandra celebrated his birthday in front of his residence here in violation of the prohibitory orders.

Hundreds of people took part in the celebration, resulting in social distance norms going for a toss. A pandal was erected near Gullamma Temple at KB Badavane in the city. Social distancing norms were stamped out as hundreds congregated and were served food.

Apparently, police were on the spot during the bash and many officials greeted him. Ramachandrappa cut the cake and obliged his well-wishers with photographs and addressed the gathering. Davanagere district, with more than 600 active cases, has been witnessing a steep rise in COVID cases for many days as authorities are enforcing measures to curb the spread.

With police penalising weekend curfew violators, the alleged celebration of the MLA has drawn people’s ire.Recently, Honnali BJP MLA MP Renukacharya took part in a bull-scaring event in his constituency, defying social distancing norms. 

