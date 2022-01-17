Dalits in Mysuru district's Arasinakere village assaulted for entering upper caste locality

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed at Arasinakere village in Jayapura Hobli of Mysuru taluk after six Dalits were assaulted by upper caste youth for entering their locality on Friday. Five people have been arrested and additional police forces deployed at the village to prevent any further untoward incident.

The police said that the six Dalits had gone to have snacks from a pushcart when upper caste youth entered into an argument with them. Other villagers intervened and pacified them. But later, the upper caste youth entered the houses of Dalits and assaulted them.

The Jayapura police arrested five people on Friday after a complaint was filed. But a villager, Mahadevaswamy, also filed a counter-complaint against five Dalits on charges of attempt to murder. A Dalit leader, Shivanna, said that the counter-complaint has been registered against innocents.

He demanded action against culprits and sought protection for Dalit families. Mysuru (Rural) SP R Chethan visited the village, held talks with both groups and assured them of action.