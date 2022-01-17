STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dalits in Mysuru district's Arasinakere village assaulted for entering upper caste locality

The police said that the six Dalits had gone to have snacks from a pushcart when upper caste youth entered into an argument with them.

Published: 17th January 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed at Arasinakere village in Jayapura Hobli of Mysuru taluk after six Dalits were assaulted by upper caste youth for entering their locality on Friday. Five people have been arrested and additional police forces deployed at the village to prevent any further untoward incident.

The police said that the six Dalits had gone to have snacks from a pushcart when upper caste youth entered into an argument with them. Other villagers intervened and pacified them. But later, the upper caste youth entered the houses of Dalits and assaulted them.

The Jayapura police arrested five people on Friday after a complaint was filed. But a villager, Mahadevaswamy, also filed a counter-complaint against five Dalits on charges of attempt to murder. A Dalit leader, Shivanna, said that the counter-complaint has been registered against innocents.

He demanded action against culprits and sought protection for Dalit families. Mysuru (Rural) SP R Chethan visited the village, held talks with both groups and assured them of action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arasinakere village Jayapura Hobli Mysuru district Casteism Dalit
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp