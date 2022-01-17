STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan tells guest lecturers to return to work

Several lecturers' associations said that they would continue protesting as they were not satisfied with the measures announced.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan appealed to guest lecturers to end their agitation as the government had considered their demands. The State government announced relief measures on Friday for the lecturers, including a 100 per cent hike on their honorariums.

The hike will raise the salary of the lecturers to a minimum of Rs 26,000 and a maximum of Rs 32,000 a month. Previously, lecturers with UGC-prescribed eligibility were paid Rs 13,000, while those without received Rs 11,000.

However, despite the hike, the lecturers continued to protest on Saturday, as the government also increased their workload from 8 hours to 15 hours. Several lecturers' associations said that they would continue protesting as they were not satisfied with the measures announced.

The minister made an appeal to the disgruntled guest lecturers, requesting them to return to work. "The government has announced a good package, irrespective of the burden on the exchequer. The appointments will be made for the entire academic year, instead of semester, and payment of honorarium will be made before the 10th of every month," he said. He requested the lecturers to consider the interests of the student community as well.

