Belagavi: Negligence by staff led to kids’ death in Ramdurg post measles rubella jab

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Three children from Ramdurg taluk in Belagavi district who died after taking measles rubella (MR) vaccine on January 12 were victims of negligence by the health staff, who violated basic vaccination guidelines, admitted Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Ishwarappa Gadad, here on Monday.

He said, “The health staff from the Salahalli Primary Health Centre who had collected vaccines from the centre on January 10, were expected to bring back the unused vaccines to the centre the same day. But they kept the vaccine box with them and gave the vaccine shots to children on January 11 and 12. This mistake took the lives of innocent children.”

The Salahalli PHC staff had kept the MR vaccines in a freezer at one of the hotels in the village, disrupting the cold chain of the vaccine. On January 11, they administered the vaccine at Mallapur, where one child -- Chetan Pujari, died the next day. On January 12, the staff vaccinated four children at Bochabal village. All the four developed symptoms of fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. Among them, Pavitra Hulagur died while being taken to hospital on January 13.

Vax deaths: Two kids still in hospital

Madhu Kuragundi died on Sunday at BIMS hospital in Belagavi. The other two children are being treated and their condition has improved, he said. A primary investigation found negligence on the part of the PHC officer, nurse and pharmacist.

A report has been submitted to the District Health Officer, mentioning the violation of guidelines in the vaccination programme, reaction of the vaccine and improper cold storage system, he added.

CM seeks report

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday directed Belagavi Deputy Commissioner to give a detailed report about the death of the three children. A statement from the CMO said, the CM spoke to the DC

over phone to get information and directed the DC to give a detailed report.