New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of fresh Covid cases added to the tally in Karnataka dipped to 27,156 as compared to 34,047 the previous day despite the increased number of daily tests touching 2.17 lakh.

With the lesser number of cases despite a high number of tests, the day positivity rate dipped to 12.45 per cent compared to the previous day’s 19.29 per cent.

The state also reported 287 new Omicron cases taking the tally to 766. Though it is too early to rejoice, the dip in the added number of cases and the day positivity rate is reported at a time when members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) were expecting a peak in cases.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with health department officials, TAC members and concerned ministers on Monday to review the Covid curbs. But he has deferred the decision on reviewing night curfew and weekend curfew until Friday.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, however, hinted at relaxations if the trend in decline in cases and test positivity rate continues. He reiterated that the chief minister clearly ruled out the option of imposing a lockdown and issued several instructions to ensure comprehensive management of Covid.

Peak likely in next one week, say doctors

“The members of the Technical Advisory Committee have predicted that Covid cases may peak starting from January 25 and gradually decrease after that. Another meeting has been called on Friday to discuss whether the curbs can be relaxed or there is a need to extend the night and weekend curfews. We will wait for the peak to decide,” R Ashoka said.

Doctors warned that it is too early to rejoice and the peak is expected in the next one week. “If we see decreased numbers even on Wednesday and Thursday then we can consider this a dip. But now it is too early and we can’t be complacent. Bengaluru will see the dip first and other districts will follow later,” said Dr Manjunath CN, Director, Jayadeva Hospital, also a member of the TATAC.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said cases of fever and cold are being reported in greater numbers. Asking people not to panic, but also not to be complacent about symptoms, he said December to February is considered the flu season.

“But whoever is getting these symptoms are tested on priority. Due to preventive measures, the spread of Coronavirus is under control in the state. The number of deaths has come down among the infected,” Dr Sudhakar said.