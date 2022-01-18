STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poet Chennaveera Kanavi still in ICU, but recovering, say doctors

Noted poet Chennaveera Kanavi, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, is being treated at a private medical college hospital here.

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Noted poet Chennaveera Kanavi, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, is being treated at a private medical college hospital here. Hospital authorities, however, have confirmed that he is responding to treatment and is recovering fast. 

The poet was hospitalised following cold and other age-related illness, but was found to be infected with Covid, for which he is admitted in the ICU. Speaking to TNIE, writer Siddalinga Pattanshetty opined, “Kanavi is a state personality and has rendered immense service to the world of literature. The administration should take up the responsibility for his treatment, not because of any financial issue, but as a mark of respect.”

He added, “We all pray for his speedy recovery. Covid has come between relationships, where we cannot go and meet any person. As I have seen, he is a man of confidence and hope, which has made him achieve great heights. He will recover.”

Another writer appreciated the district administration for monitoring Kanavi’s health. “Such an act enhances hope and bridges the gap  between the administration and public,” he added. Sources form the district administration said, “In this regard, the administration is in touch with health experts at the hospital. Kanavi’s health condition is improving and he will be discharged in a couple of days.

