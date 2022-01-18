Report sought over alleged medical negligence that led to Covid patient's death in Hubballi

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Dharwad deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil has directed District Health Officer Dr B C Karigoudar to submit a report in connection with the alleged medical negligence that led to the death of a Covid-19 patient at KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

A 62-year-old infected patient died in the ICU at Vedanta Cares Covid Field Hospital located at KIMS hospital in the city. Vedanta group had set up a 100-bed Covid field hospital at KIMS hospital last year. This is being managed by the company, but the doctors and nursing staff are provided by KIMS.

After contracting Covid-19, the 62-year-old woman had been admitted to the hospital on January 12. On Monday, she died and it was alleged that the nursing staff’s negligence led to the death of the patient. The nursing staff said the patient was looked after by postgraduate medical students during the change of duty in the afternoon and died at that time.

According to senior doctors of KIMS hospital, the patient had chronic obstructive pulmonary (COP) disease, hypertension, pneumonia and other comorbidities. She was in critical condition and was being treated in the ICU at Vedanta Cares Covid Field Hospital in KIMS and died on Monday afternoon.

“We explained the cause of death to the relatives of the patient and they were convinced as she was suffering from comorbidities. But due to miscommunication, it has been projected as medical negligence,” said a doctor.

Taking the allegations seriously, DC Nitesh Patil directed DHO Karigoudar to submit a report within 24 hours. The DHO will submit a report on Wednesday. The DC also said the district administration has taken all kinds of precautions to treat the infected patients. The district has enough medicines, oxygen facility and other required facilities to treat the infected patients.