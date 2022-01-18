STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Report sought over alleged medical negligence that led to Covid patient's death in Hubballi

According to senior doctors of KIMS hospital, the patient had chronic obstructive pulmonary (COP) disease, hypertension, pneumonia and other comorbidities

Published: 18th January 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

KIMS hospital in Hubballi (Photo | D Hemanth)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Dharwad deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil has directed District Health Officer Dr B C Karigoudar to submit a report in connection with the alleged medical negligence that led to the death of a Covid-19 patient at KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

A 62-year-old infected patient died in the ICU at Vedanta Cares Covid Field Hospital located at KIMS hospital in the city. Vedanta group had set up a 100-bed Covid field hospital at KIMS hospital last year. This is being managed by the company, but the doctors and nursing staff are provided by KIMS.

After contracting Covid-19, the 62-year-old woman had been admitted to the hospital on January 12. On Monday, she died and it was alleged that the nursing staff’s negligence led to the death of the patient. The nursing staff said the patient was looked after by postgraduate medical students during the change of duty in the afternoon and died at that time.

According to senior doctors of KIMS hospital, the patient had chronic obstructive pulmonary (COP) disease, hypertension, pneumonia and other comorbidities. She was in critical condition and was being treated in the ICU at Vedanta Cares Covid Field Hospital in KIMS and died on Monday afternoon.

“We explained the cause of death to the relatives of the patient and they were convinced as she was suffering from comorbidities. But due to miscommunication, it has been projected as medical negligence,” said a doctor.

Taking the allegations seriously, DC Nitesh Patil directed DHO Karigoudar to submit a report within 24 hours. The DHO will submit a report on Wednesday. The DC also said the district administration has taken all kinds of precautions to treat the infected patients. The district has enough medicines, oxygen facility and other required facilities to treat the infected patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIMS Hubballi COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp