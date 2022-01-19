STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Act against BJP leaders also for flouting COVID norms: Karnataka Congress chief to chief secretary

KPCC president DK Shivakumar has written to Chief Secretary P Ravikumar stating that Congress will not keep quiet until all BJP leaders who violated Covid norms are booked by the authorities.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

Multiple FIRs were filed by the government against Congress leaders for taking out the Mekedatu Padayatra, while no cases have been filed against BJP leaders, who take part in public functions, he alleged. He stated, "I will meet with CLP leader Siddaramaiah and we will take up whatever fight we need to."

A team of Congress leaders met the Chief Secretary and gave him the letter from Shivakumar that sought FIRs be filed against BJP leaders who held programmes and meetings in violation of Covid guidelines, In the letter, he pointed out that details of all these functions and violations are in public domain.

BJP leaders, including MLAs Subhash Guttedar, MP Renukacharya and B Sriramulu, participated in meetings and programmes, but no action has been taken against them, Shivakumar alleged. The swearing-in of newly elected MLCs also saw hundreds of people attending in violation of COVID norms.

The attendees at the gathering included Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and many ministers, including Home minister Araga Jnanendra. 

