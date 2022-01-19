STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport

An average of 400 international passengers undergo the rapid RT-PCR test at the facilities set up at the Bengaluru International Airport and the results are delivered to them within an hour’s time.

Published: 19th January 2022 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: International passengers who test COVID positive on taking the Rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport before their flight journeys are increasingly getting irate inside the Kempegowda International Airport.

They end up abusing those working at the testing centre here and protesting vehemently, sometimes forcing the need to call the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to keep them in check, say airport sources.

An average of 400 international passengers undergo the rapid RT-PCR test at the facilities set up here and the results are delivered to them within an hour’s time.

A reliable airport source said that the frustration of having planned for a trip and reaching the airport from their houses gets spilled over when the COVID test shows positive.

“I have seen such passengers take it out on the staff working at the COVID testing labs set up inside the airport. This is particularly common among passengers heading to Middle East countries which mandate a negative covid test report that needs to be taken just six hours before boarding of the flight,” he said.

Such incidents of passenger aggression over the results have happened on and off in the past, the source said. “However, during the last ten days, we are seeing a marked increase in passengers behaving like this,” he added.  

Another source at the airport added, “Public repeatedly explain to the staff that they are asymptomatic. So, how could the result come positive?” While some question the credibility of the results in an angry fashion, a few get belligerent and start loudly abusing the staff prompting the need to call the CISF, he explained.

Another issue many international passengers state is that they have an RT-PCR report taken recently at some testing centre which showed a negative result, the source added.

An eyewitness at the airport said, “The frustration over their plans not going as per schedule is understandable. But refusing to accept the results in the right spirit and blaming those taking the samples or helping them with the process is not acceptable.”

As of date, 6,42,794 passengers have been screened at the airport, reveals data from the State Department of Health and Family Welfare department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru airport Covid tests Bengaluru Airport Covid cases
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp