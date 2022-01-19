STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka health department told to watch districts with high Test Positivity Rate for COVID-19

The state war room data shows that Kalaburagi, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi , Ballari, Bengaluru Rural and Davanagere are under the department's radar.

Published: 19th January 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

People line up to get tested for Covid at a primary health centre in Bengaluru

People line up to get tested for Covid at a primary health centre in Bengaluru. (Photo| Vonod Kumar T, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the COVID peak in the state is expected to be on January 25, the state health department has kept a watch on six districts to ensure that cases do not surge drastically and eight other districts where there is an urgent need to prepare hospital infrastructure as the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in some of these districts is 30 per cent which is almost double the state average.

The state war room data shows that Kalaburagi (20.56 per cent), Chikkamagaluru (19.56 per cent), Udupi (19.26 per cent), Ballari (19.17 per cent), Bengaluru Rural (18.91 per cent) and Davanagere (18.28 per cent) are under the department's radar.

Raichur, Chikkaballapur, Koppal, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu are under watch as they have shown an increased TPR over the last 15 days, indicating that the surge witnessed in Bengaluru is spreading to other districts.

Though hospitalisation in the ongoing third wave has been low, health experts fear that a higher growth rate for a longer period will eventually overwhelm the health infrastructure like in the second wave. The gravity of the situation prevailing can be gauged by the fact that around 80 per cent of districts have reported TPR of over 10 per cent and the average of all the 31 districts is over 5 per cent.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), TPR of over 5 per cent is a cause of concern. The health ministry has been keeping track by classifying districts into three categories according to their TPR -- those with over 10 per cent positivity, between 5 and 10 per cent and less than 5 per cent.

The positivity rate in districts neighbouring Bengaluru has gone up drastically, worrying district officials. In Hassan (32.93 per cent), Tumakuru (31.49 per cent), Mysuru (30.09 per cent), Mandya (29.71 per cent), Dharwad (23.78 per cent) and Shivamogga (22.91 per cent), TPR is double the state daily average of 12.45 per cent.

The positivity rate is determined by the number of positive cases per 100 samples in a specific place, and decisions on imposing restrictions are based on this.

Experts from the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) have informed the health department these districts should be paid attention to by increasing tests. Districts that are reporting TPR in single digits too need more testing. If testing is increased in these districts, the number of cases detected too will go up. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Test Positivity Rate COVID19 Coronavirus Karnataka COVID Karnataka health department
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp