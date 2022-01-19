STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Newborn tests positive for Covid in Gadag, Health Department monitors treatment

Health officials said that the baby had a sore throat and mild fever on Jan 18 morning but is fine now with no symptoms of cold, cough or fever.

Published: 19th January 2022 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

(Representational Image)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: A newborn baby was tested Covid positive in Gadag along with its mother. The delivery was conducted at a private hospital and now both mother and kid are under home isolation. The health officials have said that the mother and son duo are doing fine.

It is the first case in Gadag where a newborn baby has been tested positive. The mother and family members were worried after knowing that the baby has Covid. But the health officials and doctors in the hospital convinced the family and they were shifted to their house for home isolation with proper measures.

Gadag district administration has also told the health officials to consider this as a special case and send a health official to check the baby’s health twice a day. Health officials have now provided all the kits including paracetamol and other medicines and now the baby has no fever and cold as on Wednesday.

Health officials are also giving mild tablets to the baby as it is just three days old. Their genome sequencing has also been sent for testing and test results are awaited. Health officials said that the baby had a sore throat and mild fever on Tuesday morning but now it is fine with no symptoms of cold, cough or fever.

Gadag District Health officer Jagadish Nuchchin said, "Gadag witnessed a covid case where the newborn baby tested positive. Now the baby is doing fine. Our doctors are keeping a vigil on the health condition. We will conduct another test after a week,” he said.

