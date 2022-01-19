Raise COVID-19 vaccination coverage in districts trailing: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During a virtual vaccination review meeting on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attributed the soaring cases to intense testing and exuded confidence saying that if precautionary measures are taken, the third wave can be curbed despite high numbers.

Bommai directed district collectors to raise the average vaccination coverage of the first and second dose to the level of State's by the end of the month in districts which are lagging behind. He also directed the collectors and district health officers to visit taluks and review distribution of medicines and monitor the situation.

Since 94 per cent of the infected are in home isolation, the CM warned that steps should be taken to avoid transmission among others members at home. "The other members of the family too should be tested and treatment provided, if necessary," he said.

He also advised Tele Triaging on receiving the lab report. Identify those with comorbidities for immediate treatment as the positivity rate is high in all districts, he added. Bommai also said that instructions have been issued to strengthen private and government OPDs in Bengaluru and that new OPDs should be opened according to the population density.

He emphasised that special SOPs be formulated for vaccination and treatment of workers who are brought from other states to work in industries in Karnataka.