Call for guest lecturers applications in Karnataka sees 30,000 submissions

Those still interested in applying for the positions could do so till midnight of January 21 through https://dec.karnataka/gov.in.

Published: 20th January 2022 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Guest lecturers applications have seen a markedly increased response with over 30,000 submissions.

A call for applications had started earlier this week, which is due to end on Friday at midnight. Department of Collegiate and Technical Education commissioner, P Pradeep announced that as of Thursday, over 30,000 applications for guest lecturers of government first-grade colleges had been submitted.

Guest lecturers had been protesting for months, in order to get better benefits and pay, with their honorariums being doubled as a ‘festival bonanza’ last week. The commissioner said that the increase in pay may have been a positive impact and encouragement for the lecturers to apply.

He also mentioned that those still interested in applying for the positions could do so till midnight of January 21. Applications can be made through https://dec.karnataka/gov.in.

