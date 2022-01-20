COVID-19: Karnataka sees over 23,000 discharges in a single day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka on Wednesday reported a huge spike in the number of discharges, which shot up to 23,209 from the previous day’s 8,353.

The number of discharges over the last week have been growing. From 1,356 discharges on January 11, it rose to 1,541 on January 12, 2,363 on January 13, 3,105 (Jan 14), 4,273 (Jan 15), 5,902 (Jan 16), and 7,827 (Jan 17). However, Wednesday's rise in discharges is a massive jump.

But despite the huge increase in discharges, the state’s recovery rate has been slipping over the last few days. From a healthy 98.41 per cent on January 1, the state’s recovery rate has slipped to 90.80 per cent on Wednesday. Bengaluru is doing even worse with its recovery rate down to 86.45 per cent from 98.07 per cent in the same period.