STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID: 47,754 new cases recorded in Karnataka, 30,540 from Bengaluru alone

There were 22,143 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,45,177, a health department bulletin said.

Published: 20th January 2022 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Registering a steep spike, Karnataka on Thursday reported 47,754 new cases of COVID-19, and 29 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,76,953 and the death toll to 38,515.

The state had recorded 41,457 fresh infections on Tuesday and 40,499 on Wednesday.

Of the new cases today, 30,540 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 13,195 people being discharged and 8 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,93,231.

There were 22,143 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,45,177, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 18.48 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.06 per cent.

Of the 29 deaths, eight are from Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi and Mysuru (5), Bidar and Tumakuru (2), followed by others.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Hassan recorded the second highest with 1,840 new cases, Tumakuru 1,622, Mandya 1,512 and Mysuru 1,352.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 15,13,024 cases, followed by Mysuru 1,93,155 and Tumakuru 1,33,191.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,94,831, followed by Mysuru 1,81,100 and Tumakuru 1,21,294.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,98,64,983 samples have been tested, of which 2,58,290 were on Thursday alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp