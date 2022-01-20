Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to hold meet on inter-state water disputes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take part in a virtual meeting on Saturday with legal experts, ministers and officials to discuss inter-state water dispute cases.

This comes as a reply to Opposition Congress, which had taken out a padayatra demanding the implementation of Mekedatu project that will help Bengaluru and other cities get drinking water and generate power.

Meanwhile, Congress is planning to continue the padayatra from Ramanagara at a later date after it was called off because of rising Covid cases across the state and pressure from party central leaders.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy, advocate-general of Karnataka, chief secretary, officials from water resources department, senior advocates from Supreme Court, including Shyam Dewan, Mohan V Katharaki and VN Raghupathi, along with managing directors of various Jal Nigams of Karnataka and coordinators of interstate water dispute cases.

On Monday, the Chief Minister, who took part in the 'PM Gati Shakti' southern zone conference chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, had stressed that the Union government should revisit the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act as it is creating more disputes than resolving them.