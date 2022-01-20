STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to hold meet on inter-state water disputes

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take part in a virtual meeting on Saturday with legal experts, ministers and officials to discuss inter-state water dispute cases.

Published: 20th January 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take part in a virtual meeting on Saturday with legal experts, ministers and officials to discuss inter-state water dispute cases.

This comes as a reply to Opposition Congress, which had taken out a padayatra demanding the implementation of Mekedatu project that will help Bengaluru and other cities get drinking water and generate power.

Meanwhile, Congress is planning to continue the padayatra from Ramanagara at a later date after it was called off because of rising Covid cases across the state and pressure from party central leaders.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy, advocate-general of Karnataka, chief secretary, officials from water resources department, senior advocates from Supreme Court, including  Shyam Dewan, Mohan V Katharaki and VN Raghupathi, along with managing directors of various Jal Nigams of Karnataka and coordinators of interstate water dispute cases.

On Monday, the Chief Minister, who took part in the 'PM Gati Shakti' southern zone conference chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, had stressed that the Union government should revisit the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act as it is creating more disputes than resolving them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Basavaraj Bommai Mekedatu project Inter state water disputes PM Gati Shakti
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp