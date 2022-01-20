STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC quashes punishment of 'warning' against cardiologist

For a doctor, service ought to be the motto and not profit, the court said, adding that any professional is not immune from legal action for medical negligence.

Published: 20th January 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed an order by the Karnataka Medical Council regarding punishment of "warning" against a doctor for alleged lapse during angioplasty of an ailing patient.

"Vedic literature lauds medical practitioner and medicine as 'Vaidyo Naaraayano Harihi', meaning that a true doctor, as a healer, is God and that a true medicine is like the sacred water from the river Ganga. During the COVID pandemic, the way doctors and paramedics served our society does not fade away from public memory; society has to gratefully appreciate the valuable services rendered by the medicos... However, at times, being the victims, the medicos are made to apologise to the attackers and this led to the State enacting the Prevention of Violence Against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institutions Act, 2018," Justice Krishna S Dixit observed while allowing a decade-old petition filed by Dr Ganesh Nayak. For a doctor, service ought to be the motto and not profit, the court said, adding that any professional is not immune from legal action for medical negligence.

The court also expressed concern that the "compensation culture" is gradually entering medical services, affecting a healthy relations between doctor and patient. The courts have been observing that an unscrupulous section of people is prone to use any  to sue doctors and hospitals to make quick money, the court added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka Medical Council Angioplasty Karnataka angioplasty
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp