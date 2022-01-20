STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Teacher gets three years jail, fined Rs 10,000 for injuring student's eye in 2011

On February 17, 2011, the teacher caned the girl for not studying properly, injuring the child in her left eye.

Published: 20th January 2022

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Third Additional Civil and JMFC Court here has sentenced a teacher of a private school to three-year rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 for severely punishing a seven-year-old 
student for not studying properly in 2011 which resulted in the girl losing vision in her left eye.

The teacher has been identified as Rahat Fatima of Bharat Matha School in Tumakuru. On February 17, 2011, the teacher caned the girl for not studying properly, injuring the child in her left eye. Daughter of a labourer, the girl, who is now in first PUC, could not get her vision back even after repeated treatment. Tilak Park police filed a chargesheet and investigated the matter.  

