BJP begins spadework for 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Assembly elections due in Karnataka next year, the BJP is working to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. It is said that party leaders in Delhi will turn their focus towards Karnataka, after the Uttar Pradesh elections.

A tricky situation is already playing out, with ministers and legislators demanding tickets to party workers for upcoming elections, including BBMP polls, as well as heads of various boards and corporations.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with other senior BJP leaders, met late Wednesday night to discuss how to strengthen the party in Karnataka, and are reportedly framing a route map for each district. Bommai had stated that the meeting was to discuss various issues related to strengthening the party in the districts, besides Bengaluru.

It may be noted that the BJP State Executive Committee meeting had decided to focus on micro-management at the booth level, with the aim to win 150 seats in the 2023 assembly polls. Sources in the BJP said that with just one year left for assembly elections in Karnataka, MLAs and ministers are keen on getting the top posts of boards and corporation for their loyalists, and are pressuring party leaders.

However, there is a demand to retain some of those who were earlier appointed as chairpersons. According to sources, chairpersons of 20 out of 32 boards and corporations may be changed, including Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited chairman M Rudresh, a close relative of former CM BS Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, MLAs from Bengaluru are demanding tickets for party workers for the upcoming BBMP elections. "There are 27 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru, it is important for BJP to win maximum number of seats. For this, they need councillors’ support, and want their party workers in key posts," sources said.