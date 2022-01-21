STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP councillor held in Karnataka's Belagavi over woman's murder

Shailaja aliyas Gourawwa Subhedar( 55) was found shot to death in her residence near Sansuddi Galli corner in Sankeshwar town on January 14 on the eve of Sankranti festival.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Acting swift, district police have arrested a BJP councillor on the charges of murdering a woman in Sankeshwar recently. The accused is Umesh Kamble a member of Sankeshwar town municipal council and an active worker of BJP.

SP Laxman Nimbaragi and Additional SP Mahaling Nandagavi had formed an investigation team led by PI Ramesh Chayagol and PSI Ganapati Kongnoli. During primary investigation, the investigators learnt over a financial dispute as the deceased was a money lender. 

According to sources, the deceased Shailaja was lending money for interest and she had lent over Rs 25 lakh to the accused Kamble. As she started pressurising him to repay the amount with rate of interest, the accused hatched a plot to get rid of Shailaja.

So Kamble bought a country made pistol from Sangli in Maharashtra and shot Shailaja in the wee hours on that ill-fated day. Police are on the look out for two more accused in the case. SP Laxman Nimbargi appriciated Sankeshwar police for nabbing the accused within three days of the incident.

