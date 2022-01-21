STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai thanks PM for advance installment of tax devolution of Rs 3,467.62 crore

This will help drive expenditure in key sectors, strengthen demand and aid economic growth in Karnataka, he said.

Published: 21st January 2022 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has warned that no one will be spared | FILE

By PTI

BENGALURU: Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing an advance instalment of tax devolution of Rs 3,467.62 crore, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said this will aid economic growth of the state.

In a series of tweets, Bommai said the assistance came at a time when the state was battling the third wave of COVID-19.

"Government of India released an advance instalment of tax devolution of Rs. 3,467.62 crore for Karnataka. Out of this, 1,733.81 crore is regular January 2022 instalment & 1733.81 crore is advance instalment. I extend thanks on behalf of people of karnataka to PM @narendramodi ji and FM @nsitharaman ji," Bommai tweeted.

He further tweeted, "This will help drive expenditure in key sectors, strengthen demand and aid economic growth in Karnataka. Especially when State is facing third wave of COVID, the advance instalment is a welcome relief."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Tax instalment Nirmala Sitharaman Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp