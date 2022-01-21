Bommai thanks PM for advance installment of tax devolution of Rs 3,467.62 crore

By PTI

BENGALURU: Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing an advance instalment of tax devolution of Rs 3,467.62 crore, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said this will aid economic growth of the state.

In a series of tweets, Bommai said the assistance came at a time when the state was battling the third wave of COVID-19.

"Government of India released an advance instalment of tax devolution of Rs. 3,467.62 crore for Karnataka. Out of this, 1,733.81 crore is regular January 2022 instalment & 1733.81 crore is advance instalment. I extend thanks on behalf of people of karnataka to PM @narendramodi ji and FM @nsitharaman ji," Bommai tweeted.

He further tweeted, "This will help drive expenditure in key sectors, strengthen demand and aid economic growth in Karnataka. Especially when State is facing third wave of COVID, the advance instalment is a welcome relief."